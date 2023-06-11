Zacks Research Weighs in on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $276.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

