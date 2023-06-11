Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Cut by Analyst

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Nabors Industries in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $5.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $16.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

NYSE:NBR opened at $102.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $190.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.25.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $789.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

