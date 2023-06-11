Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for CACI International Inc Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for CACI International in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $5.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.05. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $18.40 per share.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.20.

NYSE CACI opened at $317.23 on Friday. CACI International has a 1 year low of $245.32 and a 1 year high of $319.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in CACI International by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 33.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

