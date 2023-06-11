Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.5 %

WSM stock opened at $125.56 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

