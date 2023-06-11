Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Integer Holdings Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

ITGR stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. Integer has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Integer by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 291,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,236,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 1,422.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

