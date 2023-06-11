Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Decreased by Zacks Research

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Marvell Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

MRVL stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.