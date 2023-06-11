Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,682. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,080 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

