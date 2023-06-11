Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.76.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $145.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.96 and a 200-day moving average of $199.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Burlington Stores by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.