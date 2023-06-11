Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $145.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.96 and a 200-day moving average of $199.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Burlington Stores by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
