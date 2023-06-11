Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on J.Jill, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 1,653.14% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 12,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the first quarter worth $189,000. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

