HC Wainwright Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OESX opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.94. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 16,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $29,930.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,063.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

