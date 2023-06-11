Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Raised to GBX 2,600

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,450 ($30.46) to GBX 2,600 ($32.32) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue cut Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($40.40) to GBX 3,700 ($46.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,750 ($46.62) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,125.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $8.22 on Friday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.