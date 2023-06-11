Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dollar General Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Atlantic Securities dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities analyst S. Hudson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.12. Atlantic Securities has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Atlantic Securities also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $153.05 on Friday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $152.75 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

