ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $16.60. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 3,081,952 shares changing hands.

IMGN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.89.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.