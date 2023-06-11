Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Torrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

CURV stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. Torrid has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Torrid’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Torrid by 752.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 336,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

