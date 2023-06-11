KeyCorp Weighs in on GitLab Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GitLab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for GitLab’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GitLab’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get GitLab alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

GitLab Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $141,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 843,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares valued at $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GitLab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in GitLab by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.