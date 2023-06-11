Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Curtiss-Wright Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $8.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s FY2024 earnings at $9.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $173.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,525 shares of company stock worth $431,918 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

