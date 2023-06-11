Rollins, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rollins in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rollins’ FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

NYSE:ROL opened at $40.80 on Friday. Rollins has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rollins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,264,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rollins by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 761,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

