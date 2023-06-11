Guess’, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Guess’ in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Guess’ Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

GES opened at $20.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.95.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess’

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 717,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Guess’ by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 453,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guess’ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,718,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.