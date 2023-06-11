Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $425.00 to $535.00. The stock had previously closed at $409.37, but opened at $424.50. Netflix shares last traded at $423.98, with a volume of 3,911,396 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.06.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $186.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

