Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at HC Wainwright

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 197.67% from the company’s current price.

RLAY has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $10.75 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,733,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.