JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,150

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,125 ($13.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.30) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.0 %
UUGRY opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $27.95.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
