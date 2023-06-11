JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,825 ($35.12) to GBX 2,800 ($34.81) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STRNY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Investec downgraded shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.78) to GBX 3,400 ($42.27) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($37.29) to GBX 2,850 ($35.43) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,932.50.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $38.46.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

