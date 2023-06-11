Urban Outfitters, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Jaiswal now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

URBN opened at $32.80 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 39,029 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $228,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,920,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,969,000 after buying an additional 68,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

