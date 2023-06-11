GameStop (NYSE:GME) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE GME opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GameStop will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GameStop news, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,700.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $845,606.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GameStop by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 308.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 193,298 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

