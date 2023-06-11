Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMNR. TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira Price Performance

LMNR stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.

Insider Activity at Limoneira

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Limoneira had a net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limoneira news, Director Scott S. Slater acquired 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $50,004.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,746.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Limoneira news, Director Scott S. Slater bought 3,155 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $50,006.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,694 shares in the company, valued at $708,399.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Slater acquired 3,187 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $50,004.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,746.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $49,950 over the last 90 days. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Limoneira by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 106,155 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Limoneira by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 626,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.