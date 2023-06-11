StockNews.com Downgrades inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) to Hold

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research firms have also commented on INTT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of inTEST in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
inTEST Price Performance
INTT opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $284.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at inTEST
In other news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at $491,483.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of inTEST
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in inTEST during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in inTEST by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 122,414 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in inTEST by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About inTEST
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.
