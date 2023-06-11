Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Dawson James decreased their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.30 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $1.18 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 65.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 134,131 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It offers wireless internet solutions which enable access to information and entertainment. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W.

