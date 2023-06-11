Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ISDR. Northland Securities cut their price target on Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Issuer Direct from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Issuer Direct Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of ISDR stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.84.
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.
