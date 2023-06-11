StockNews.com Downgrades Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to Buy

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NSP. Truist Financial lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $127.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Insperity has a 1-year low of $87.74 and a 1-year high of $131.09.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,018.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438 over the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Insperity by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

