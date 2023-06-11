Nick Roberts Purchases 18 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts acquired 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 864 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £155.52 ($193.34).

Travis Perkins Stock Down 2.9 %

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 855.80 ($10.64) on Friday. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,168.50 ($14.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.57, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 921.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 955.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPK shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.54) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.57) to GBX 1,048 ($13.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.19) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 965 ($12.00) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,090.38 ($13.56).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

