PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRAA opened at $23.06 on Friday. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.26 million, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PRA Group will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 7,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,647.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PRA Group news, CEO Vikram A. Atal purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Lee Paschke bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $231,647.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 54,925 shares of company stock worth $1,044,210. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 4,535.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

About PRA Group

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.