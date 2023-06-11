StockNews.com Downgrades GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to Hold

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
GeoPark stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). GeoPark had a return on equity of 265.35% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
