StockNews.com Downgrades GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to Hold

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

GeoPark Stock Down 1.3 %

GeoPark stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). GeoPark had a return on equity of 265.35% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

About GeoPark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

