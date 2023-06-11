StockNews.com Downgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to Hold

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANF. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 10,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 32,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.