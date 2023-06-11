Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UUU opened at $2.24 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.95.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.