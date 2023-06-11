Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.
Trip.com Group Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $37.78 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.53.
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
