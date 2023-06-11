Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $37.78 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

About Trip.com Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.