StockNews.com Upgrades Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to “Buy”

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of FORR opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $560.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.05 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $47,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $384,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Stories

