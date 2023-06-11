PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

PFLT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $542.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.66. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment and mezzanine in buyout stage capital requirements.

