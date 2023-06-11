PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
PFLT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $542.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.66. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment and mezzanine in buyout stage capital requirements.
