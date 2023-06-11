ITT (NYSE:ITT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $85.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69. ITT has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,020,000 after buying an additional 487,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth $29,172,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

