AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 1.1 %

AMN opened at $106.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $49,022,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,147,000 after purchasing an additional 345,468 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 256,584 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.