Oracle Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 69,346 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 38,422 call options.

Oracle Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $109.85 on Friday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The company has a market cap of $296.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.02.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

