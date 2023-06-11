Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $500.00. The stock traded as high as $466.59 and last traded at $463.25, with a volume of 2792740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $439.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.13.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.94. The company has a market cap of $208.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

