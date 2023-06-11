Chervon (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Chervon (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Chervon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHRHF opened at $4.40 on Friday. Chervon has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

About Chervon

Chervon Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers power tools and its accessories for consumer, professionals, and industrial users, as well as original design manufacturer customer; and outdoor tools and its accessories for professional and mass-market users.

