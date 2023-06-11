Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) PT Raised to GBX 625

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 600 ($7.46) to GBX 625 ($7.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.70) to GBX 725 ($9.01) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $710.00.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Stories

