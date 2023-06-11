Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded at Barclays

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 18 ($0.22) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hammerson Price Performance

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, operator and developer of sustainable prime urban real estate. We create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around thriving cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come.

