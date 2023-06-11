Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Price Target Raised to GBX 625

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.46) to GBX 625 ($7.77) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $572.50.
Great Portland Estates Stock Performance
Great Portland Estates stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.00.
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
