National Bank Financial Increases D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Price Target to C$10.00

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 105.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on D2L from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D2L from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on D2L to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

D2L Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DTLIF opened at C$4.86 on Friday. D2L has a 52-week low of C$4.61 and a 52-week high of C$7.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.62.

About D2L

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

