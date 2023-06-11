Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT Raised to C$1.70 at CIBC

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MGDPF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Stock Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It also focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.