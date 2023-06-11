National Bank Financial Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$95.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Dollarama Price Performance

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

About Dollarama

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

