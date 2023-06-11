Analysts Offer Predictions for State Street Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for State Street in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. State Street’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

