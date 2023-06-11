Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Vera Bradley, Inc. Issued By Small Cap Consu (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Small Cap Consu raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vera Bradley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $147.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.03 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $179.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $7,570,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 700,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 547,464 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 348,451 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 707,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 316,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc engages in the business of designing women’s handbags, luggage, travel items, fashion, home accessories, and unique gifts. It operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley (VB) Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment is involved in selling VB products through full-line and factory outlet stores, websites, online outlet site, and the VB annual outlet sale.

